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Game Changers

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From colliding neutron stars to CRISPR, the discoveries reshaping our world.

See how landmark breakthroughs connect distant galaxies, prehistoric life, human origins, medicine, and space exploration. This episode reveals what gravitational waves, a pristine nodosaur, gene editing, asteroid deflection, and fusion energy can teach us about the past and the future. Sign up to follow the ideas that are changing science in real time.

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