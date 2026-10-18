Butterfly Effect (Season 5)

Curiosity Original
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The hidden physics behind radioactivity, fusion, time, light, and oil.
This season turns pivotal scientific ideas into vivid stories, from natural radioactivity and nuclear fusion to the nature of time, the photoelectric effect, and the origins of oil. You will see how discoveries, experiments, and world-changing technologies connect across history, making complex science approachable, rewarding, and hard to stop watching.
Episode guide13 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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