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In the Shadows with Jason Bellini

91% loved this7 episodes4KCC
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Intimate frontline reporting reveals courage, loss, and survival in the world’s darkest conflicts.

Follow correspondent Jason Bellini as he connects with ordinary people facing war, danger, and upheaval at their most defining moments. Across stories of bravery and despair, the series brings viewers close to lives usually glimpsed only in headlines. Sign up to experience urgent, human reporting that deepens every episode.

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7 episodes

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