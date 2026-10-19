Powerful Genes: The Miracle of Human Adaptation

94% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside the forces shaping how humans survive a changing planet.
Explore how subtle genetic adaptation, natural selection, and epigenetics continue to shape human life. From altitude and skin color to endurance athletes and climate research, this film connects evolutionary science to the pressures of the modern world. Sign up to see how biology, culture, and technology together define our future.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free