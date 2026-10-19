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Powerful Genes: The Miracle of Human Adaptation

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Inside the forces shaping how humans survive a changing planet.

Explore how subtle genetic adaptation, natural selection, and epigenetics continue to shape human life. From altitude and skin color to endurance athletes and climate research, this film connects evolutionary science to the pressures of the modern world. Sign up to see how biology, culture, and technology together define our future.

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