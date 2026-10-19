The Island of Giants

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Where Europe’s rare whale sharks turn a tiny Azores island into a mystery.
On Santa Maria, one marine species shapes life on one of the Azores’ smallest islands: the whale shark. This documentary explores why Europe’s only regular hotspot for these gentle giants exists here, and why their migrations remain unexplained. Sign up to see a real marine mystery unfold in one remarkable place.
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