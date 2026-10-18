Curiosity Stream
Sign In

How to Survive: Wild Animals

88% loved this16 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Face venom, deserts, and ambush predators with survival tactics that matter.

Explore practical ways to survive encounters with some of the world’s most dangerous animals, from venomous sea life to lethal snakes and extreme desert heat. Each episode breaks down real-world strategies that reveal how fast nature can turn deadly, giving this series the kind of hard-earned knowledge that keeps you watching.

Episode guide

16 episodes

Love How to Survive: Wild Animals? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond How to Survive: Wild Animals, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.