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How to Survive: Man-Made Disasters

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When modern catastrophe strikes, every decision becomes a test of survival.

Explore practical survival strategies for accidents, failures, and modern threats through vivid worst-case scenarios. From nuclear war and asteroid impact to road emergencies and crowd danger, the series breaks down how people might respond when systems fail. Sign up to watch a smart, high-stakes guide that turns fear into useful knowledge.

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14 episodes

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