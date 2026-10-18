Curiosity Stream
Sign In

What If: Technology

77% loved this11 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Where AI and emerging tech collide with the future of human life.

This series explores how emerging technologies and artificial intelligence could transform human life, reshaping society, intelligence, and the future in unexpected ways. Each scenario pushes big ideas into vivid territory, giving you smart, provocative questions that keep unfolding. Sign up to see where today’s innovations could lead tomorrow.

Episode guide

11 episodes

Love What If: Technology? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond What If: Technology, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.