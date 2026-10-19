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Book of Knowledge

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Ancient rites and sacred sites reveal the hidden architecture of human belief.

In Rome, David Verdesi examines where spirituality, anthropology, and science meet, tracing how sacred sites, oral histories, and ancient rituals connect past civilizations to life now. Each step uncovers how enduring beliefs continue to shape human culture, giving you a deeper way to read the world and a compelling reason to keep exploring.

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