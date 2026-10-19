From shifting Arctic ice to Antarctic winds, one man crosses the extremes.

Follow Johan Ernst Nilson on a 525-day, 20,000-mile expedition from the North Pole to the South Pole, using skis, dogsleds, boats, bikes, and kites. Alongside the physical challenge, the film connects adventure with environmental awareness and visits to charities. It is a rare chance to see endurance, purpose, and the planet's harshest landscapes in one story.