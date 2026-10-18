Animal Tales (Season 1)

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Where rescue, healing, and devotion reveal the life-changing power of animals.
Explore uplifting stories of rescue, recovery, and care that show how animals shape human lives. Across shelters, disaster response, equine therapy, and hospital visits, each episode reveals compassion in action and the deep bonds that make these moments unforgettable. Sign up to experience a season filled with heart, hope, and genuine insight.
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