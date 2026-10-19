The Last Beekeeper

92% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Three beekeepers battle a mystery devastating hives, farms, and futures.
Follow three beekeepers as colony collapse disorder threatens their livelihoods and exposes how deeply human life depends on bees. Through personal losses, scientific uncertainty, and the pressure on modern pollination, the film reveals what is at stake when bee populations decline. Sign up to watch a story where ecology, agriculture, and survival collide.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free