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The Last Beekeeper

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Three beekeepers battle a mystery devastating hives, farms, and futures.

Follow three beekeepers as colony collapse disorder threatens their livelihoods and exposes how deeply human life depends on bees. Through personal losses, scientific uncertainty, and the pressure on modern pollination, the film reveals what is at stake when bee populations decline. Sign up to watch a story where ecology, agriculture, and survival collide.

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