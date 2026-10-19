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Into the Cold: A Journey of the Soul

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Across Greenland, two explorers test endurance against ice, isolation, and breaking weather.

Follow Sebastian Copeland and his partner as they kite ski 2,300 kilometers across Greenland's frozen expanse in a record-setting 2010 expedition. As extreme weather, exhaustion, and isolation mount, the film reveals both the brutal demands of one of Earth's harshest environments and the human resolve required to cross it. Sign up to experience an adventure that pushes the limits of exploration.

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