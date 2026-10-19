Across the Ice: The Greenland Victory March

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Two explorers battle Greenland's ice cap in a relentless test of will.
Follow two explorers as they retrace a historic polar expedition on foot through brutal subzero conditions. As isolation, danger, and a changing Arctic close in, the crossing becomes a gripping study of endurance, purpose, and the human spirit. Sign up to experience an expedition that turns extreme survival into deeper insight.
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