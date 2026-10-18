What If: Prehistoric

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Revisit vanished worlds where giant reptiles, ancient seas, and supercontinents collide.
This series explores bold prehistoric what-if scenarios, from dinosaur-era landscapes and ancient oceans to the forces that shaped early life on Earth. You will uncover how shifting climates, evolving predators, and changing continents transformed the planet long before humans arrived. Sign up to watch ideas from deep time come vividly into focus.
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