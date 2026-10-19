Chasing Wild Horses

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A photographer enters Sable Island's fog to meet its untamed horses.
Follow Roberto Dutesco as he returns to remote Sable Island off Nova Scotia, seeking intimate images of its legendary wild horses. His camera captures their raw beauty, the island's isolation, and the fragile habitat that inspired his protection efforts. Sign up to experience a rare encounter with a place and animals that still live on their own terms.
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