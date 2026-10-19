Curiosity Stream
Sign In

Chasing Wild Horses

93% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A photographer enters Sable Island's fog to meet its untamed horses.

Follow Roberto Dutesco as he returns to remote Sable Island off Nova Scotia, seeking intimate images of its legendary wild horses. His camera captures their raw beauty, the island's isolation, and the fragile habitat that inspired his protection efforts. Sign up to experience a rare encounter with a place and animals that still live on their own terms.

Love Chasing Wild Horses? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Chasing Wild Horses, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.