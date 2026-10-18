Brewing Québec

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Inside three Québec microbreweries shaping beer through craft, science, and identity.
Explore Québec’s craft beer scene through three distinct microbreweries, each with its own approach to ingredients, brewing, and branding. Along the way, you will see how local character and creative choices shape what ends up in the glass. It is a smart, flavorful look at the ideas behind a thriving culture, and a rewarding reason to sign up and watch.
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