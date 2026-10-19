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Loot: The Power of Diamonds

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Inside the glittering trade where diamonds shape power, prestige, and myth.

Uncover how diamonds became emblems of royal authority, immense wealth, and lasting status, from crowns and colonial legacies to high-stakes auctions. This film connects rare stones to the people, markets, and histories that made them so coveted. Sign up to see why their brilliance still carries such force.

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