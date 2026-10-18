Dream Car Garage (Season 1)

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From Monaco harbors to Mercedes workshops, speed meets precision engineering.
Explore a season packed with exotic cars, test drives, vintage museum pieces, and rare private-collection machines. Watch jaw-dropping restorations unfold, including a Mercedes 300 Gullwing brought back piece by piece, while road tests across France, Italy, and Germany reveal how these icons really perform. It is a smart, high-octane reason to sign up and keep going.
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