The Forgotten Coast

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A lone bike-and-raft crossing reveals Iceland's rivers at their most unforgiving.
Follow an immersive expedition along Iceland's southern coast as one man tackles 41 harsh rivers with only a fat bike and inflatable raft. Beautiful photography and a raw, meditative tone bring viewers deep into a wilderness few will ever see. Sign up to experience an adventure shaped by risk, solitude, and extraordinary landscapes.
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