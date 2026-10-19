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The Forgotten Coast

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A lone bike-and-raft crossing reveals Iceland's rivers at their most unforgiving.

Follow an immersive expedition along Iceland's southern coast as one man tackles 41 harsh rivers with only a fat bike and inflatable raft. Beautiful photography and a raw, meditative tone bring viewers deep into a wilderness few will ever see. Sign up to experience an adventure shaped by risk, solitude, and extraordinary landscapes.

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