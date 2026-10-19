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Three climbers confront the Himalayas' most feared wall, and themselves.
Follow three elite climbers as they battle ice, exhaustion, and inner turmoil on an attempt to scale Mount Meru's Shark's Fin, described here as the most dangerous peak in the Himalayas. The film turns extreme endurance, trust, and obsession into a gripping test of what people will risk for an impossible-seeming goal.
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