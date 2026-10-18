Hidden Heroes (Season 1)

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Hidden cameras reveal split-second choices that turn strangers into everyday heroes.
Watch ordinary people face real tests of kindness, compassion, and courage when no one seems to be watching. Across hidden-camera setups, the season reveals who steps in for strangers and why those moments matter. Sign up to see uplifting human behavior unfold in ways that feel surprising, personal, and genuinely rewarding.
Episode guide26 episodes
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