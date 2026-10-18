What’s in the Barn (Season 2)

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A cross-country hunt for rare motorcycles uncovers hidden American history.
Join Dale Walksler as he crisscrosses the United States in search of long-forgotten motorcycle gems for the Wheels Through Time Museum. Season 2 blends high-stakes finds, rare machines, and the thrill of wondering what might be waiting behind the next barn door. Sign up to watch a series where every lead could reveal a remarkable piece of motorcycle history.
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