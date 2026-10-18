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What’s in the Barn (Season 1)

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Forgotten barns, rare machines, and the hunt for America's motorcycle past.

Join Dale Walksler as he crosses the United States searching barns, sheds, and estates for rare American motorcycles and overlooked pieces of history. Season 1 uncovers remarkable finds, including an early Crocker engine, while each lead tests knowledge, instinct, and persistence. Sign up to see how hidden collections become unforgettable discoveries.

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8 episodes

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