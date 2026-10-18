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Dream Car Garage (Season 2)

94% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Exotic machines, vintage treasures, and restorations pushed to the edge.

Step into a season packed with exotic cars, test drives, vintage collectibles, and jaw-dropping restorations drawn from museums and private collections. Along the way, you will see how performance, craftsmanship, and car culture intersect in ways that reward both casual fans and devoted enthusiasts. Sign up to keep exploring the machines and stories that make this collection stand out.

Episode guide

13 episodes

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