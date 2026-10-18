Animal Tales (Season 2)

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Rescue, devotion, and life-changing connections unfold in every animal story.
Explore heartfelt stories of rescue, care, and the remarkable bond between people and animals. Each episode reveals how animals shape daily lives, offering moving moments and meaningful insight that reward curious viewers. Sign up to experience a season filled with compassion, resilience, and unforgettable connections.
Episode guide15 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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