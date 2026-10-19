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The Gaudi Code

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Crack the hidden geometry inside Barcelona's unfinished visionary cathedral.

Explore how Antoni Gaudi shaped the Sagrada Familia with mathematics, geometry, and nature-inspired design. Through broken models, expert analysis, and the basilica's astonishing forms, this film reveals how each ornament serves a structural purpose. Sign up to uncover the code behind one of architecture's most enigmatic creations.

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