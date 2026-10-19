Sagrada Familia: The Gaudi Revolution

Curiosity Original
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Inside Barcelona's unfinished basilica, Gaudi's vision still challenges architects today.
Explore how Antoni Gaudi's unfinished Sagrada Familia became a 150-year architectural and artistic puzzle. Through damaged models, bold engineering, and the work of successors from around the world, this film reveals how an extraordinary design continues to be decoded and completed. Sign up to see the ideas, obstacles, and ingenuity built into every tower and stone.
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