Radioactive Forest - 10 Years After

A contaminated wilderness reveals how nature and science reckon with Fukushima.

Ten years after the Fukushima Daiichi disaster, this film examines how radioactive contamination reshaped forests, farms, wildlife, and the lives of evacuated residents. Follow scientists tracing hidden hotspots, tracking changes in animals and plants, and testing what recovery might truly look like. It is a rare chance to watch evidence, uncertainty, and resilience converge in one altered landscape.