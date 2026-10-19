Radioactive Forest - 10 Years After

Curiosity Original
94% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A contaminated wilderness reveals how nature and science reckon with Fukushima.
Ten years after the Fukushima Daiichi disaster, this film examines how radioactive contamination reshaped forests, farms, wildlife, and the lives of evacuated residents. Follow scientists tracing hidden hotspots, tracking changes in animals and plants, and testing what recovery might truly look like. It is a rare chance to watch evidence, uncertainty, and resilience converge in one altered landscape.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free