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Back to Chernobyl

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Survivors return to Pripyat, where history still haunts every empty street.

Nearly 35 years after the Chernobyl disaster, this film returns to ground zero in northern Ukraine and the abandoned city of Pripyat. Guided by survivors, viewers confront the scale of the accident through personal memory and the silence of a place frozen in time. Sign up to experience a rare perspective on one of history's defining technological catastrophes.

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