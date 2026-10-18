Combat Dealers: Reloaded

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Historic battlefields and high-stakes deals bring wartime artifacts vividly back to life.
Military memorabilia expert Bruce Crompton and his team travel across battlefields, workshops, and collectors' caches to buy, restore, and sell wartime artifacts. Along the way, each find reveals the stories, engineering, and human stakes behind military history. Sign up to see rare objects transformed into unforgettable windows onto the past.
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