A Bond Unbroken

Former SEALs return to Vietnam to find the interpreter they never forgot.

Decades after the Vietnam War, this documentary follows U.S. Navy SEALs as they reunite with Nguyen Hoang Minh, the former combat interpreter who helped guide them through covert missions. Through archival footage and narration, the film reveals how loyalty, sacrifice, and survival shaped lives long after the fighting ended. Sign up to witness a reunion that turns history into something deeply personal.