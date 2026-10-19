The End of a Superpower: The Collapse of the Soviet Union

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Fifteen new nations emerge as Moscow's shadow still shapes their futures.
Three decades after the Soviet Union dissolved, this documentary examines how 15 independent states have navigated freedom, conflict, and competing alliances. From Moscow's enduring power to diverging paths across former republics, it reveals why the post-Soviet world remains unsettled and essential to understand. Sign up to see how one collapse still defines a vast region.
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