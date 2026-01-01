The Hunt for the Slave Ship Guerrero

Beneath Florida's reefs, divers pursue a slave ship lost to violence.

Follow underwater archaeologists as they search Biscayne National Park for the wreck of the Guerrero, an illegal slave ship sunk in battle in 1827. Magnetometer scans, recovered artifacts, and conflicting records turn the investigation into a gripping effort to identify the ship and recover a history nearly erased. Sign up to witness a meticulous search that deepens understanding with every discovery.