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Recovering From Extinction

Breakthrough
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In Svalbard's frozen rocks, fossils rewrite life's comeback after catastrophe.

This Breakthrough episode investigates how life returned after Earth's largest mass extinction, as scientists dig through Svalbard's fossil layers for answers. Their evidence suggests Arctic ecosystems rebounded far faster than expected, revealing which survivors endured and how new predators emerged. Sign up to see a dramatic piece of Earth's history challenged by fresh clues.

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