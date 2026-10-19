Direct From An Asteroid

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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A daring asteroid touchdown reveals the fragile origins of our solar system.
Witness Hayabusa2 attempt one of space exploration's most intricate maneuvers: deploying the first rovers onto an asteroid, descending for samples, and preparing to bring them back to Earth. As hazards on Ryugu threaten the mission, each step offers rare insight into ancient material that could illuminate how planets first formed.
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