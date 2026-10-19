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The Moor

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In Europe’s wetlands, carnivorous plants and rare wildlife rule the peat.

Discover the hidden life of upland and low moors across Northern and Central Europe, where sundews trap insects, adders duel, and endangered butterflies, cranes, and golden plovers depend on fragile peat habitats. As the film reveals how these waterlogged landscapes work and why so much has been lost, every new species and survival strategy adds urgency and reward to watching.

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