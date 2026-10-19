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Empire of Mirrors

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Inside Japan, artists and rituals reflect a culture shaped by impermanence.

Explore Japan through the voices of an architect, actress, artist, writer, priest, and tea master as Tokyo, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nara, and Ise reveal a culture balancing modern life with enduring tradition. From tea ceremony and Zen practice to memory, catastrophe, and art, this film offers a layered view that keeps unfolding, making it a rewarding reason to sign up and watch.

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