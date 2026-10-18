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Everyday Elements

86% loved this8 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

See how carbon, gold, neon, and more shape everyday life.

This series reveals the living connection between us and the chemicals and elements that make up our world. Across episodes on elements such as carbon, gold, neon, zirconium, and antimony, you will discover how matter forms the things we touch, smell, and see. Sign up to turn familiar objects into a richer understanding of the world around you.

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8 episodes

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