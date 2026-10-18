Everyday Elements

86% loved this8 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
See how carbon, gold, neon, and more shape everyday life.
This series reveals the living connection between us and the chemicals and elements that make up our world. Across episodes on elements such as carbon, gold, neon, zirconium, and antimony, you will discover how matter forms the things we touch, smell, and see. Sign up to turn familiar objects into a richer understanding of the world around you.
Episode guide8 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free