The Search for the Perfect Pearl

Curiosity Original
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In the South Pacific, rare oysters yield nature's most elusive treasures.
Discover how Tahitian black pearls form inside black-lipped oysters, and why truly exceptional ones are so rare. From family-run pearl farms to expert grading and genetic research, this film reveals the craft, science, and uncertainty behind every shimmering gem. Sign up to see what makes perfection so difficult to create.
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