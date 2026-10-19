Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

The Search for the Perfect Pearl

97% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

In the South Pacific, rare oysters yield nature's most elusive treasures.

Discover how Tahitian black pearls form inside black-lipped oysters, and why truly exceptional ones are so rare. From family-run pearl farms to expert grading and genetic research, this film reveals the craft, science, and uncertainty behind every shimmering gem. Sign up to see what makes perfection so difficult to create.

Love The Search for the Perfect Pearl? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Search for the Perfect Pearl, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.