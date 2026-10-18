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Project Fire (Season 2)

78% loved this13 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Fire, smoke, and bold technique redefine what grilling can become.

Steven Raichlen explores how grilling is evolving, from eco-friendly seafood and next-generation tools to meals built for the whole day around live fire. Across Season 2, you will discover inventive methods, wood-smoke flavor, and fresh ideas that turn familiar barbecue into something smarter and more rewarding. This is the kind of practical inspiration that makes signing up feel worthwhile.

Episode guide

13 episodes

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