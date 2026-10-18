Project Fire (Season 2)

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Fire, smoke, and bold technique redefine what grilling can become.
Steven Raichlen explores how grilling is evolving, from eco-friendly seafood and next-generation tools to meals built for the whole day around live fire. Across Season 2, you will discover inventive methods, wood-smoke flavor, and fresh ideas that turn familiar barbecue into something smarter and more rewarding. This is the kind of practical inspiration that makes signing up feel worthwhile.
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