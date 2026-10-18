Project Fire (Season 1)

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Fire, smoke, and bold flavors redefine what grilling can become.
Steven Raichlen explores how grilling is evolving, from eco-friendly seafood to next-generation tools and all-day meals cooked over live fire. Along the way, this season dives into techniques, ingredients, and global flavor ideas that make every episode feel fresh and rewarding. Sign up to see how far fire cooking can go.
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