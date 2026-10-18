Primal Grill (Season 3)

Ancient fire meets fearless grilling, from pine-smoked mussels to caveman steak.

Steven Raichlen explores live-fire cooking at its most elemental, reviving techniques that predate grills, smokers, and even cookware. Across this season, discover mussels flash-cooked in pine needles, salmon roasted on redwood stakes, campfire garlic bread, and T-bones seared directly on the embers. Sign up to see how primal methods turn familiar ingredients into unforgettable food.