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Primal Grill (Season 3)

91% loved this13 episodes4KCC
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Ancient fire meets fearless grilling, from pine-smoked mussels to caveman steak.

Steven Raichlen explores live-fire cooking at its most elemental, reviving techniques that predate grills, smokers, and even cookware. Across this season, discover mussels flash-cooked in pine needles, salmon roasted on redwood stakes, campfire garlic bread, and T-bones seared directly on the embers. Sign up to see how primal methods turn familiar ingredients into unforgettable food.

Episode guide

13 episodes

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