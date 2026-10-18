Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Alien Takeover

96% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

When invaders thrive, ecosystems become battlegrounds for survival.

Explore how relentless species spread through oceans and forests, from king crabs reshaping the Atlantic seabed to pine processionary caterpillars stripping European pines. As scientists track their astonishing resilience, destructive appetites, and shifting range, each episode reveals how quickly natural balance can change, making this series a smart reason to sign up and keep watching.

Episode guide

2 episodes

Love Alien Takeover? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Alien Takeover, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.