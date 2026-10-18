Alien Takeover

Curiosity Original
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When invaders thrive, ecosystems become battlegrounds for survival.
Explore how relentless species spread through oceans and forests, from king crabs reshaping the Atlantic seabed to pine processionary caterpillars stripping European pines. As scientists track their astonishing resilience, destructive appetites, and shifting range, each episode reveals how quickly natural balance can change, making this series a smart reason to sign up and keep watching.
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