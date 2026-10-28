Curiosity Original
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Plans start at $4.17/month
See the insect world at giant scale, where survival turns astonishing.
Get close to tarantula hawk wasps, dung beetles, tiger beetles, scorpions, mantises, bees, and antlions as their hidden behaviors come into focus. The film reveals how these small creatures hunt, build, defend, and adapt in deserts, forests, and hives. Sign up to see familiar bugs transformed into a world of strategy, speed, and survival.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free