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DeBugged

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Plans start at $4.17/month

See the insect world at giant scale, where survival turns astonishing.

Get close to tarantula hawk wasps, dung beetles, tiger beetles, scorpions, mantises, bees, and antlions as their hidden behaviors come into focus. The film reveals how these small creatures hunt, build, defend, and adapt in deserts, forests, and hives. Sign up to see familiar bugs transformed into a world of strategy, speed, and survival.

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