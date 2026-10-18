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Golden Eagle: Call of the Wild

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High above the Alps, a young predator fights for its first sky.

Rise into the high Alps, where young golden eagles face fierce rivals, brutal weather, and steep odds during their first year. This series follows the struggle to survive, claim a place among the peaks, and master a realm as beautiful as it is unforgiving. Sign up to experience a wild story shaped by danger, instinct, and astonishing aerial life.

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2 episodes

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