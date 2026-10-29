The Eighth Continent: Zealandia

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Beneath New Zealand, a lost continent rises from the seafloor.
This episode examines the evidence behind Zealandia, the vast mostly submerged landmass geologists argue deserves recognition as Earth’s eighth continent. Follow rock samples, seafloor maps, and tectonic clues to see how it formed, why 94% lies underwater, and how new research could redraw the world map.
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