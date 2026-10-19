Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Miami Beach Underwater

Breakthrough
92% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

As tides climb, Miami Beach races to hold back the sea.

Explore how rising sea levels are already reshaping Miami Beach, from sunny-day flooding to stark projections for streets, infrastructure, and the wider city. Scientific data, visual models, and on-the-ground engineering reveal both the scale of the threat and the determined efforts to adapt. Sign up to see climate change examined where its consequences are impossible to ignore.

Love Miami Beach Underwater? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Miami Beach Underwater, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.