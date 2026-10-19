Miami Beach Underwater

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As tides climb, Miami Beach races to hold back the sea.
Explore how rising sea levels are already reshaping Miami Beach, from sunny-day flooding to stark projections for streets, infrastructure, and the wider city. Scientific data, visual models, and on-the-ground engineering reveal both the scale of the threat and the determined efforts to adapt. Sign up to see climate change examined where its consequences are impossible to ignore.
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