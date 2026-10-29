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Life In The Fast Lane

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Inside the frantic physics of tiny animals racing to stay alive.

Discover how shrews, hummingbirds, and porpoises survive on a razor-thin energy budget, where missing a meal can be fatal. This film reveals how high metabolisms shape speed, perception, hunting, and even life span, turning familiar animals into astonishing examples of biological tradeoffs. Sign up to see nature's smallest warm-blooded specialists from a whole new angle.

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