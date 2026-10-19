Cyborgs: Human Machines

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Inside the body, technology becomes a new sense, a tool, and a test.
Meet people who implant chips, magnets, and prosthetic technology to expand perception, simplify daily life, and rethink what a body can do. From hearing color to unlocking doors with a hand, this film examines the promise, risks, and ethical questions of human enhancement. Sign up to see where innovation meets identity.
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